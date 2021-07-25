Wootrade Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $38.68 Million (WOO)

Wootrade (CURRENCY:WOO) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 25th. Wootrade has a total market capitalization of $256.88 million and $38.68 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wootrade has traded up 37.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wootrade coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001426 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00048387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00016576 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.21 or 0.00824819 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Wootrade Coin Profile

WOO is a coin. Wootrade’s total supply is 2,992,110,102 coins and its circulating supply is 472,855,272 coins. Wootrade’s official website is woo.network . Wootrade’s official Twitter account is @wootraderS . The official message board for Wootrade is woo.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Buying and Selling Wootrade

