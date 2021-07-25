Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.19 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will post $5.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.38 million. Workhorse Group reported sales of $90,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5,666.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year sales of $68.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.80 million to $80.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $233.71 million, with estimates ranging from $148.20 million to $332.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.85). Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WKHS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen cut shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,064. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,615,000 after purchasing an additional 354,845 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,999,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,072,000 after buying an additional 2,151,192 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,667,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,671,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,712,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,577,000 after purchasing an additional 136,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

WKHS stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 26.63 and a quick ratio of 24.88. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

