Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $177.65 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,454,391 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,434 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.8% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $177,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $148.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.94.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.