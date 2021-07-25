Worth Venture Partners LLC Acquires 92 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Booking by 12.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of Booking by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 6.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded up $8.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,202.57. The stock had a trading volume of 215,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,028. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.81, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,252.04.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 35.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,453.04.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $2,764,604. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

