Worth Venture Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Cardlytics by 1,616.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Shares of CDLX stock traded up $5.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,496. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -55.83 and a beta of 2.61. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $55.89 and a one year high of $161.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.63.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $268,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 249,827 shares in the company, valued at $33,574,250.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,569 shares of company stock worth $5,416,236 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDLX shares. TheStreet raised Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cardlytics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.17.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.