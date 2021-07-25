Worth Venture Partners LLC Buys New Stake in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 43,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of At Home Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOME. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in At Home Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in At Home Group by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in At Home Group by 338.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 22,467 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in At Home Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the 4th quarter worth $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

In other At Home Group news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $800,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $276,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,001.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,830 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on HOME shares. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

HOME stock remained flat at $$36.99 during trading on Friday. 40 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,944. At Home Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. At Home Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 61.69%. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 183.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

