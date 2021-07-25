Worth Venture Partners LLC Buys Shares of 214,242 Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX)

Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 214,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Galera Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 122.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 10,142 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on GRTX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, Director Linda West bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $259,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GRTX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.31. 32,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,192. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.64.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts expect that Galera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

