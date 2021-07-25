Worth Venture Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,183 Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Claar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth about $73,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Carvana in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Carvana in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.88.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $2,195,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,046,476.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $20,094,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,521,222 shares of company stock valued at $439,898,109. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Carvana stock traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $338.92. 1,092,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.33 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $290.03. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $142.56 and a 12 month high of $341.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

