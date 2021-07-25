Worth Venture Partners LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) by 92.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 980,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470,000 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 1.70% of Allena Pharmaceuticals worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 25,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 164,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:ALNA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.78. 2,574,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,821,202. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.18.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allena Pharmaceuticals news, COO Louis Md Brenner sold 25,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $27,988.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 203,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,687.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

