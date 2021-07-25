Worth Venture Partners LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Worth Venture Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,936 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 0.65% of Airgain worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 53.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 80,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 28,028 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Airgain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Airgain during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Airgain by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Run Capital LP grew its position in Airgain by 45.0% during the first quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 270,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 83,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Airgain alerts:

AIRG traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $17.66. 38,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,314. The stock has a market cap of $186.14 million, a P/E ratio of -88.30 and a beta of 1.23. Airgain, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.68.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Airgain Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.