Worth Venture Partners LLC Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) by 152.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,736 shares during the quarter. Edap Tms accounts for approximately 1.0% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 0.76% of Edap Tms worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EDAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 34,978 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 573,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 443,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDAP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 78,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,031. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Edap Tms S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.19 million, a PE ratio of 595.60 and a beta of 1.73.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Edap Tms S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edap Tms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

Edap Tms Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

