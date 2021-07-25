Worth Venture Partners LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 139.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 538,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 313,289 shares during the period. Adamas Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.3% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 1.30% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $31,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.94. The stock had a trading volume of 165,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,479. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.70.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.59 million. On average, research analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.