Worth Venture Partners LLC Invests $2.20 Million in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 226,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000. Puma Biotechnology accounts for about 1.1% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Puma Biotechnology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 82.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PBYI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.75. 154,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,804. The company has a market cap of $312.79 million, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.25. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 318.22%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $147,149.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,149.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $47,134.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,877 shares of company stock valued at $249,845. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

