Worth Venture Partners LLC Invests $2.49 Million in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 277,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,000. Rimini Street comprises 1.2% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 0.33% of Rimini Street as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 12.1% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,444,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,953,000 after purchasing an additional 156,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,821,000 after purchasing an additional 70,670 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 40.6% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,175,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 339,258 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter worth $8,826,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 36.9% in the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 889,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 239,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rimini Street has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

NASDAQ:RMNI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.41. 195,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,015. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.88. Rimini Street, Inc. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $10.72. The company has a market cap of $717.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.37 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 20,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $133,209.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,259.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $147,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,592 shares of company stock valued at $340,307 in the last three months. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

