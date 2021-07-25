Worth Venture Partners LLC Makes New Investment in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 178,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 1.08% of BrainsWay as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,806,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,163,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 756,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 435,000 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,602,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after purchasing an additional 498,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,621,000. 44.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWAY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.03. 6,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,418. The company has a market cap of $148.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.15 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27. BrainsWay Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $11.77.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 19.44%. On average, analysts predict that BrainsWay Ltd. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BWAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrainsWay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BrainsWay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

