Worth Venture Partners LLC Purchases 10,105 Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Aviat Networks comprises 2.4% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Aviat Networks worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 1,733.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aviat Networks stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $30.98. 97,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,514. The firm has a market cap of $345.74 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.13. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $43.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AVNW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

