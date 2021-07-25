Worth Venture Partners LLC Purchases 207,876 Shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 793,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 207,876 shares during the period. EMCORE makes up about 2.1% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 2.15% of EMCORE worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in EMCORE during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in EMCORE by 139.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EMCORE during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in EMCORE by 290.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EMCORE during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMKR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on EMCORE in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ EMKR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,262. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42. EMCORE Co. has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.31.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. EMCORE had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that EMCORE Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCORE Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

