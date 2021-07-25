Worth Venture Partners LLC Takes $1.25 Million Position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 387,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,690,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,151. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $203.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.18.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,651.44% and a negative net margin of 2,344.23%. The company had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on INFI shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.34.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.