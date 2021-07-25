Worth Venture Partners LLC Takes Position in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 170,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,000. DZS accounts for about 1.3% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 0.63% of DZS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in DZS during the 1st quarter worth $9,281,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in DZS by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,319,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,522,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in DZS by 763.6% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 475,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in DZS during the 1st quarter worth $6,220,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in DZS during the 1st quarter worth $4,596,000. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DZSI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.22. The company had a trading volume of 94,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,704. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $517.40 million, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.36. DZS Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $23.48.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.61 million. DZS had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. Equities analysts predict that DZS Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DZSI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DZS in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

