Worth Venture Partners LLC Takes Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,156,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,358,000 after acquiring an additional 104,875 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 242.8% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 21,118 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,280,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.50. The company had a trading volume of 604,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,390. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $138.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.46.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,281.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,122 shares of company stock worth $819,783. 10.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

