Worth Venture Partners LLC Trims Stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Worth Venture Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,354 shares during the quarter. Aspen Aerogels makes up about 1.4% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Aspen Aerogels worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

ASPN stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.94. The stock had a trading volume of 147,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,066. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -40.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.35. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $37.55.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 24.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

