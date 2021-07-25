Wownero Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 25th. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $8.19 million and $14,368.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001732 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00038907 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00047295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

