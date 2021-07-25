WOWswap Price Down 7.3% Over Last Week (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. In the last week, WOWswap has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOWswap has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $54,723.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.63 or 0.00013253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00038912 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00121262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00138697 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,826.17 or 0.99698513 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $302.13 or 0.00864928 BTC.

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

