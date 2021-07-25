Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $185.00 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $230,032.43 and $185.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.51 or 0.00009810 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00038786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00123846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00139469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,696.05 or 0.99873077 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.23 or 0.00854000 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

