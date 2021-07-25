Wrapped Bitcoin Price Hits $34,657.61 on Exchanges (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.75 billion and approximately $142.14 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $34,657.61 or 0.99804295 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00032655 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006562 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00052043 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000769 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00009550 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 194,675 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

