Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Up 1% This Week

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $2.27 billion and $319.57 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for about $305.35 or 0.00855069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00038818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00120605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00138426 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,720.57 or 1.00027174 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,437,361 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

