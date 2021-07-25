Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Tops $226.10 on Major Exchanges (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for approximately $226.10 or 0.00587316 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $434,341.62 and $1,092.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00038846 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.12 or 0.00117214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00133843 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,271.45 or 0.99412800 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002697 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.63 or 0.00822462 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.