xBTC Price Hits $0.48 on Exchanges (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. In the last seven days, xBTC has traded up 39.5% against the US dollar. xBTC has a market capitalization of $826,686.38 and approximately $2,928.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xBTC coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get xBTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00039069 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00119908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00133240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,214.00 or 0.99638243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002717 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $321.48 or 0.00838221 BTC.

About xBTC

xBTC’s total supply is 1,719,875 coins and its circulating supply is 1,712,777 coins. xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official . xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi . xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital

xBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.