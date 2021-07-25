xBTC (xBTC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5,396.00

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. xBTC has a market cap of $820,861.15 and $5,396.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, xBTC has traded up 38.1% against the US dollar. One xBTC coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00038850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00122518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00141544 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,169.92 or 1.00127844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.73 or 0.00872444 BTC.

xBTC’s total supply is 1,705,389 coins and its circulating supply is 1,698,351 coins. xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official . The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital . xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

