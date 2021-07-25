XSGD Hits Market Cap of $28.09 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last week, XSGD has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $28.09 million and $89,139.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00002137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XSGD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00039053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00124922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00142245 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,198.93 or 0.99727820 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $299.58 or 0.00873608 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 46,739,090 coins and its circulating supply is 38,329,670 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.