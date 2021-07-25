xSigma (SIG) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $50,781.00

xSigma (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 25th. One xSigma coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000543 BTC on popular exchanges. xSigma has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $50,781.00 worth of xSigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, xSigma has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00048910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00016147 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.22 or 0.00825055 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

xSigma Coin Profile

xSigma (SIG) is a coin. xSigma’s total supply is 11,803,041 coins and its circulating supply is 7,780,159 coins. xSigma’s official Twitter account is @xSigma5

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Buying and Selling xSigma

