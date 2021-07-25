XTRABYTES (XBY) Price Up 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 25th. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. XTRABYTES has a market cap of $738,859.96 and approximately $218.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XTRABYTES has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XTRABYTES alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00038979 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00120452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00139629 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00023516 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002460 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,275.21 or 0.99714367 BTC.

About XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XTRABYTES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XTRABYTES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.