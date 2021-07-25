XYO (XYO) Market Capitalization Achieves $69.82 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 25th. One XYO coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. XYO has a total market capitalization of $69.82 million and approximately $861,465.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00048053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00018589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $294.05 or 0.00822727 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XYO is xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars.

