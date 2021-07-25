YAM v3 (YAM) Reaches Market Cap of $6.16 Million

YAM v3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 25th. One YAM v3 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001531 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, YAM v3 has traded down 26.8% against the dollar. YAM v3 has a market cap of $6.16 million and $122,915.00 worth of YAM v3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00047884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00018227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.53 or 0.00817555 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006018 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

YAM v3 (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. YAM v3’s total supply is 13,835,135 coins and its circulating supply is 12,370,120 coins. The official website for YAM v3 is yam.finance . The official message board for YAM v3 is medium.com/@yamfinance . YAM v3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

