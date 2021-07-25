YAM (YAM) Price Reaches $0.56 on Exchanges

YAM (CURRENCY:YAM) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One YAM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM has a market capitalization of $6.94 million and $120,728.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YAM has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YAM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00047261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00017979 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.08 or 0.00815558 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About YAM

YAM (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. Its launch date was September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,847,698 coins and its circulating supply is 12,381,809 coins. YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . YAM’s official website is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.