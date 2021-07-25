yAxis (YAXIS) Market Cap Hits $2.87 Million

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. yAxis has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $175,645.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yAxis coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.08 or 0.00008924 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, yAxis has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00038992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00120825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00138260 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,484.92 or 0.99844946 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $299.80 or 0.00868011 BTC.

yAxis Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io

Buying and Selling yAxis

