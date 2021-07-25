YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) is Peloton Wealth Strategists’ 7th Largest Position

Peloton Wealth Strategists reduced its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the period. YETI comprises about 2.7% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Peloton Wealth Strategists owned approximately 0.09% of YETI worth $5,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YETI. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in YETI by 831.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,480 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in YETI by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,461,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,377 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in YETI in the 1st quarter worth about $36,556,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,644,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,013,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YETI stock traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.34. 1,144,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,581. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $97.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $2,166,411.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,949.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $1,707,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,895,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,577 shares of company stock worth $18,314,362 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on YETI shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. YETI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.68.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

