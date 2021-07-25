Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $1.55 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00038733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00119629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00139321 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,227.21 or 0.99990733 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.56 or 0.00866356 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

