YOU COIN (YOU) Price Hits $0.0045 on Exchanges

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $233,882.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00047813 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00018146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.56 or 0.00810394 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.