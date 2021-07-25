Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Centennial Resource Development reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 123.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 29.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $192.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.84 million.

CDEV has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

CDEV traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $5.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,148,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,023,395. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 6.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

