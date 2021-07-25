Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.13 Million

Equities analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to announce $18.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $20.00 million. CytomX Therapeutics posted sales of $16.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year sales of $81.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.97 million to $118.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $77.01 million, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $104.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CytomX Therapeutics.
CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.32 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%.
In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $704,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 13.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 24.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CTMX opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $10.05.
About CytomX Therapeutics
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.
