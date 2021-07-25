Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.13 Million

Equities analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to announce $18.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $20.00 million. CytomX Therapeutics posted sales of $16.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year sales of $81.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.97 million to $118.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $77.01 million, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $104.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.32 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%.

CTMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $704,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 13.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 24.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTMX opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

