Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.96 Per Share

Analysts expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to post ($0.96) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.92) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.00). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($3.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.09) to ($3.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Freeline Therapeutics.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.20).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FRLN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Freeline Therapeutics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freeline Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of FRLN stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.96. 252,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,990. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $177.77 million and a PE ratio of -0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

