Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.69 Million

Analysts expect that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will report $25.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.50 million. Kamada reported sales of $33.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year sales of $99.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.20 million to $102.65 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $84.68 million, with estimates ranging from $81.35 million to $88.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.45 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 11.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

KMDA opened at $5.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.02. Kamada has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $13.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Kamada by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kamada by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kamada in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kamada by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

