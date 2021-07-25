Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to Post $0.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. LSI Industries reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $72.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.07 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LYTS shares. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 80,623 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 16,126 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI Industries stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. LSI Industries has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $193.98 million, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

