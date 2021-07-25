Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to Announce $1.36 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will post $1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Mesa Laboratories posted earnings per share of $1.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $7.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $8.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.92 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NASDAQ MLAB traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $283.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,031. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.28. Mesa Laboratories has a twelve month low of $220.68 and a twelve month high of $307.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

In other news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.25, for a total transaction of $175,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,828.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.14, for a total transaction of $183,852.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,294,392.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,368 shares of company stock valued at $6,830,003 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLAB. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 181.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 75,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,289,000 after acquiring an additional 48,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,163,000 after purchasing an additional 41,685 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 321.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 109,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,945 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

