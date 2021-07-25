Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $99.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) will post $99.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Potbelly’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $98.30 million and the highest is $101.40 million. Potbelly posted sales of $56.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full-year sales of $382.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $381.50 million to $382.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $412.00 million, with estimates ranging from $397.60 million to $426.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Potbelly.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 274.80% and a negative net margin of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $78.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday.

PBPB stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. Potbelly has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $9.07. The company has a market cap of $186.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36.

In other news, Director Marla C. Gottschalk sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $33,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,460.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Potbelly in the first quarter valued at $433,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Potbelly in the 1st quarter worth about $1,143,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Potbelly by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 52,046 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Potbelly in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Potbelly in the first quarter valued at about $2,406,000. Institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Potbelly (PBPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.