Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.92 Million

Analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to report $94.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $75.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.50 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted sales of $10.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 810.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year sales of $452.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $396.58 million to $523.14 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $820.88 million, with estimates ranging from $738.71 million to $985.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SHO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

In related news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,420,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,288,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,320 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth $16,192,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 46.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,994,000 after buying an additional 1,087,806 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth $12,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

SHO opened at $11.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.39. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

