Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.09. Under Armour posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 116.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Under Armour from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. OTR Global upgraded Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.41.

NYSE UAA traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.50. 4,625,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,266,116. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 2,112.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 184,921 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Under Armour by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 145,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Under Armour by 347.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 65,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 50,599 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

