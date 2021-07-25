Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vicor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Vicor posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 215.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vicor will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vicor.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VICR. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vicor in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

In other Vicor news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total transaction of $82,057.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,275.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $93,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,135 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,775. 33.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Vicor by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Vicor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicor in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VICR opened at $107.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.74 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor has a fifty-two week low of $70.90 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

