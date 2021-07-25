Zacks: Analysts Expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to Post $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will announce earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. ABM Industries reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

ABM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, FIX raised ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $764,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,221.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter worth $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

ABM stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.91. The company had a trading volume of 368,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.39. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

